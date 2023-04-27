Posted: Apr 27, 2023 10:25 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2023 10:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

The 58th annual Delaware Pow Wow will be held May 26-28 at the Fall Leaf Family Memorial Pow Wow Grounds near Copan.

The Delaware Tribe purchased the ceremonial grounds last year to guarantee the land remains in tribal hands for generations to come.

According to the tribe’s newsletter, no significant changes are being made to the Pow Wow schedule or to the campgrounds. The Pow Wow Committee hopes to expand the menu at the concession stand to include Indian Tacos, corn soup, and other traditional foods.

Photo courtesy Delaware Tribe.