Posted: Apr 27, 2023 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2023 12:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

Cherokee Nation and its businesses recently presented a $75,000 check to the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter.

“The Cherokee Nation has long been supportive of our citizens, friends, neighbors and communities,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Our tribal government, our businesses and our employees take great pride in our role as an outstanding community partner, and we remain dedicated to creating a positive and lasting impact for all Oklahomans.”

According to the association, more than 67,000 Oklahomans are living with Alzheimer's disease and more than 135,000 friends and family members provide unpaid care for their loved ones each year. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, while more than 11.5 million people provide their unpaid care.

Photo courtesy of Cherokee Nation.