Posted: Apr 26, 2023 1:53 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 3:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank is hosting a silent auction fundraiser now through Friday, April 28 at the Arvest east side location at 4225 SE Adams Rd. Bidding will end on Friday at 3 p.m. All funds raised will support Arvest’s Million Meals campaign.

In addition, Arvest is partnering with Pop’s Daylight Donuts for a special fundraiser on Monday, May 1 from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A portion of all proceeds from the morning sales at Pop’s will be donated to Arvest Million Meals, directly supporting Mary Martha Outreach. Pop’s is located at 4107 Nowata Rd.

Mary Martha Outreach will receive monetary donations made at any Arvest location in Bartlesville and Dewey through May 27. In addition, Arvest customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app.