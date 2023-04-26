Posted: Apr 26, 2023 1:46 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 1:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

Truity Credit Union will host a free workshop for Human Resource and business professionals on handling workplace investigations.

The workshop will be held on May 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is facilitated by Charles Plumb, an employment law expert. Attendance can either be in person in the basement of the credit union’s office located on Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville, or the workshop will also be online.

Registration is required and can be done by emailing Nicole McKinney at Nicole.McKinney@TruityCU.org