Posted: Apr 26, 2023 1:40 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County SPCA, an animal shelter located at 16620 State Highway 123 in Bartlesville, is lowering its adoption fee for adult dogs only.

A spokesperson with the shelter says they are lowering the fee to $10 through Saturday, April 29. They say the price is being lowered in honor of the new bridge opening off of Hensley/Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. WCSPCA is also lowering the fee because they're overloaded on dogs; Every kennel is full.

WCSPCA is open from 8:00 a.m. to noon every Monday and 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturday's operating hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sunday.

For more information, visit WCSPCA.org.