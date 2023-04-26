News
Bartlesville
CMT to Host Finding Nemo Summer Camp
Children's Musical Theater invites area youth to participate in "Finding Nemo Summer Camp."
The camp will run from May 22 to July 10. Children 7 through 16-years-old may sign up. Your student will have the opportunity to learn and perform a musical in three weeks during this fun program to get the summer started off right.
To learn more call 918.336.0558 or visit cmtonstage.com.
