Posted: Apr 26, 2023 12:46 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 12:50 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners elected to advertise a rebid for the ambulance services for the Barnsdall and Avant areas earlier this week. The original advertisement received only one bid and the commissioners want to give another chance for other potential bids so the communities can get the best deal possible.

The current contract is in place with Miller EMS through June 30.

The commissioners also approved for seven samples to be tested for mold at the Whiting Building for $875. The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in Pawhuska at the OSU Extension Building.