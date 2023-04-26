Posted: Apr 26, 2023 9:52 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 9:56 AM

Nathan Thompson

A new furniture and electronics store could be coming to Bartlesville after the Bartlesville Development Authority voted to recommend an incentive for Neal’s Homestore.

The new store is planning to occupy the former Bob Loftis Furniture location in Eastland Center after Bob Loftis relocated to a smaller location further south on Washington Boulevard.

The possible incentive for Neal’s Homestore includes $100,000 from the city’s Economic Development Fund and a rebate of 50% of city sales tax generated from the store over the next 9 years after the store opens.

David Wood, president of the BDA, says Bartlesville has a shortage of furniture and electronic stores, which drives people to look at other cities to buy those items.

Byron Boles, who purchased the former Examiner-Enterprise building on Nowata Road, told the BDA that Bob Loftis Furniture will be moving to that building sometime in May.

The recommended incentive for Neal’s Homestore now heads to the Bartlesville City Council’s Monday meeting for consideration.