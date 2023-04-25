Posted: Apr 26, 2023 5:45 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 8:54 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music is dedicated to the arts for the area and that also goes for the children.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, OKM's Rose Hammerschmidt told us about OKM's Children's Programs ahead of this year's festival . OKM Music hopes to bring children of all ages the opportunities to be exposed to music that will increase their learning aptitude in the classroom.

For Details, Log On To: https://okmmusic.org/2023-especially-for-kids/

SCHEDULE

ESPECIALLY FOR KIDS 2023

Friday, June 2

Sun Fest| Choctaw Native American Experience 5 6 :00 p.m.

Mike Loman – 100 Cap

Free

Saturday, June 3

St. Luke’s Church |Mary Poppin’s Tea 2:00 p.m.

Mary Lynn & John Howk – 64 Cap

$ 15 per person

Sunday, June 4

Boots & Brushes |Painting & Music 1:00 p.m.

“The Noisy Paint Box”

(Ages 3-10) – 40 Cap

Free

Boots & Brushes | Painting & Music 3:00 p.m.

(Ages 8-14) – 40 Cap

Rose Hammerschmidt & Gang

Bingo Free

Boogie Bingo | Bartlesville Radio 6:00 p.m.

Mary Lynn & Gang – 77 Cap

Free

Monday, June 5

Bartlesville Library | Story & Craft 10:00 a.m.

“Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo”

Ms. Laura & Rose Hammerschmidt

(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 150

Free

Bartlesville Library | Story & Experience 1:00 p.m.

“Moses Goes to a Concert”

Ms. Laura & Rose Hammerschmidt &

Rachel

(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 150

Free

Bartlesville Library | Story & Craft 3:00 p.m.

“88 Instruments”

Ms. Laura & Rose Hammerschmidt

(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 150

Free

Tuesday, June 6

Ambler Hall | Story & Music Immersion 10:00 a.m.

“Meet the Orchestra”

(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 60

Free

Ambler Hall | Story & Music Immersion 1:00 p.m.

“The Bear, The Piano, The Dog & The Fiddle”

(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 60

Free

Hardesty Library, Tulsa | Stone Lion Puppets 7:00 p.m.

Conner’s Cove

“Toy Box”

Rose Hammerschmidt, Papa & Gang

(Ages 2- 14) - Cap 200

Free

Wednesday, June 7

Father Lynch Hall | Stone Lion Puppets 10:00 a.m.

“Toy Box”

(Ages 2- 14) - Cap 150

Free

Father Lynch Hall | Stone Lion Puppets 1:00 p.m.

“It’s a Jungle Out There”

(Ages 2- 14) - Cap 150

Free

Thursday, June 8

BCC Auditorium | Karaoke 10:00 a.m.

TBD

Free

Especially for Kids | Opening Night 5:00 p.m.

Jim Green “ A Time For Magic”

(Ages 2-100) – Cap 1000