Posted: Apr 26, 2023 5:45 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 8:54 AM
OKM Especially for Kids Programs
OKM Music is dedicated to the arts for the area and that also goes for the children.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, OKM's Rose Hammerschmidt told us about OKM's Children's Programs ahead of this year's festival . OKM Music hopes to bring children of all ages the opportunities to be exposed to music that will increase their learning aptitude in the classroom.
For Details, Log On To: https://okmmusic.org/2023-especially-for-kids/
SCHEDULE
ESPECIALLY FOR KIDS 2023
Friday, June 2
Sun Fest| Choctaw Native American Experience
5:00 p.m.
Mike Loman – 100 Cap
Saturday, June 3
St. Luke’s Church |Mary Poppin’s Tea 2:00 p.m.
Mary Lynn & John Howk – 64 Cap
Sunday, June 4
Boots & Brushes |Painting & Music 1:00 p.m.
(Ages 3-10) – 40 Cap
Boots & Brushes | Painting & Music 3:00 p.m.
(Ages 8-14) – 40 Cap
Rose Hammerschmidt & Gang
Bingo
Boogie | Bartlesville Radio 6:00 p.m.
Mary Lynn & Gang – 77 Cap
Monday, June 5
Bartlesville Library | Story & Craft 10:00 a.m.
“Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo”
Ms. Laura & Rose Hammerschmidt
(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 150
Bartlesville Library | Story & Experience 1:00 p.m.
“Moses Goes to a Concert”
Ms. Laura & Rose Hammerschmidt &
Rachel
(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 150
Bartlesville Library | Story & Craft 3:00 p.m.
“88 Instruments”
Ms. Laura & Rose Hammerschmidt
(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 150
Tuesday, June 6
Ambler Hall | Story & Music Immersion 10:00 a.m.
“Meet the Orchestra”
(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 60
Ambler Hall | Story & Music Immersion 1:00 p.m.
“The Bear, The Piano, The Dog & The Fiddle”
(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 60
Hardesty Library, Tulsa | Stone Lion Puppets 7:00 p.m.
Conner’s Cove
“Toy Box”
Rose Hammerschmidt, Papa & Gang
(Ages 2- 14) - Cap 200
Wednesday, June 7
Father Lynch Hall | Stone Lion Puppets 10:00 a.m.
“Toy Box”
(Ages 2- 14) - Cap 150
Father Lynch Hall | Stone Lion Puppets 1:00 p.m.
“It’s a Jungle Out There”
(Ages 2- 14) - Cap 150
Thursday, June 8
BCC Auditorium | Karaoke 10:00 a.m.
TBD
Especially for Kids | Opening Night 5:00 p.m.
Jim Green “ Magic”
(Ages 2-100) – Cap 1000
