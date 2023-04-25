Posted: Apr 25, 2023 10:22 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2023 10:24 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CHIEF CHAT on KWON, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles brought listeners and viewers up to date on the Bartlesville Police Department.

Chief Roles thanked everyone for making their annual block party a success. When the block party first began, it only took up the psace in front of the police station. Now, the party takes up several blocks from the station to Unity Square.

On the theme of public interaction, Roles said the the Police Community Meetings will resume on May 9, at 7pm at the city council chambers at city hall.

Bartlesville is ready to receive 7 new officers from their training in said the officers will go through another 16 weeks of training right here in Bartlesville. And, he said some of these officers will backfill for the seasoned officers that will become school resource officers in the coming school year.

The Chief indicated a traffic officer opening will begin in June. Watch the city website for details.

You are invited to attend the Peace Officer Memorial Day event on May 17, at noon between the Police and Fire Stations downtown with guest speaker US Marshal Clayton Johnson.

Lastly, Chief Roles talked about the new officer wellness program. Officers twice a year will have to participate in an obstacle course training.