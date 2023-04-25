Posted: Apr 25, 2023 9:12 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2023 11:11 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a very special Women in Business event.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri WIlt with the Chamber invited women to join Corporal Jessica Pitts and Officer Sierra Compton from our own Bartlesville Police Department as they discuss ways to protect yourself in today’s world at the Chamber's Women's Safety/Don't Be a Victim.

At the event set for April 27, 11:30am at Hillcrest Country Club,1901 Price Road in Bartlesville, the officers will cover basic self-defense techniques and situational awareness tips, all good reminders of how to not become a victim.