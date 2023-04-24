News
Osage Co County
Posted: Apr 24, 2023 1:49 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 1:51 PM
Osage Co. Courthouse Annex Update
Dalton Spence
The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting Monday morning where District One Commissioner gave an update on the annex building.
The commissioners approved a contract for Datascout for the assessor’s office from May 1 through June 30 for 300 hours of work for $13,500.
The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska.
