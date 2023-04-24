Posted: Apr 24, 2023 1:49 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 1:51 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting Monday morning where District One Commissioner gave an update on the annex building.

The commissioners approved a contract for Datascout for the assessor’s office from May 1 through June 30 for 300 hours of work for $13,500.

The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska.