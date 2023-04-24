News
Washington County
Wash. Co. Commissioners Hear Update on Expo Proposal
The Washington County Commissioners heard a quick update on the possible County Exposition Center and Sports Complex during their meeting on Monday morning.
Tyler Vaclaw, who is a trustee on the Washington County Public Facilities Authority Board, says the board met recently and decided to split into two groups to focus on the main areas of the facility.
Vaclaw says while the groups continue to look at the feasability of the Expo Center and Sports Complex, he hopes they will be able to come to a design that would be good for the county and attractive to voters.
The Commissioners also opened several construction bids for the new Washington County Emergency Operations Center. No decision on the bids was made. The Commissioners will look over the bids and make a decision at a future meeting. Next week's Monday meeting will begin at 9 a.m., since it is the first meeting of the month.
