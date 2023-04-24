Posted: Apr 24, 2023 2:43 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 4:09 AM

Tom Davis

Hulah Lake, Bartlesville’s primary water supply, is at 4.92 feet BELOW normal as of Monday morning.

Due to the ongoing drought, Bartlesville residents and businesses will move to Phase 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Here are the new restrictions: