Posted: Apr 23, 2023 3:21 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 2:37 AM

Tom Davis

Five fire agencies are on the scene of a controlled burn that "got out of hand" on private property west of Airport Road on Sunday.

So far, no structures have been burned and no injuries have reported.

Plumes of smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.

Calls have bee placed to local authorities and we are waiting for their responses.