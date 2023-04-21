Posted: Apr 21, 2023 9:56 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2023 9:56 AM

Nathan Thompson

Hulah Lake, Bartlesville’s primary water supply, is at 4.87 feet BELOW normal as of Friday morning.

Due to the ongoing drought, Bartlesville residents and businesses will move to Phase 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance on Monday.

Here are the new restrictions: