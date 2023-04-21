News
Drought
Posted: Apr 21, 2023 9:56 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2023 9:56 AM
Friday Hulah Lake Levels
Nathan Thompson
Hulah Lake, Bartlesville’s primary water supply, is at 4.87 feet BELOW normal as of Friday morning.
Due to the ongoing drought, Bartlesville residents and businesses will move to Phase 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance on Monday.
Here are the new restrictions:
- Higher rates will continue for customers who use more than 10,000 gallons of water per month
- Outdoor watering will be reduced to only one day per week, where even-numbered properties may water on Thursdays only and odd-numbered properties may water on Fridays only
- Water pressure will be reduced to the minimum levels allowed by state and federal regulations
- The city will also reduce or discontinue all irrigation at city-owned facilities
- All city-owned splash pads will remain closed
- And city-owned swimming pools may operate with reduced hours, or may close altogether.
