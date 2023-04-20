Posted: Apr 20, 2023 9:45 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2023 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

May is “Better Speech & Hearing Month”, raising awareness about hearing and speech health and the benefits of early action when changes are detected.

Elder Care will host an educational seminar featuring guest presenters Dr. Andrea Wagner Audiologist with Advanced Hearing Specialists, and Abigayl Petermann Speech-Language Pathologist with Foundation Therapy Specialists.

Information presented will address common hearing loss and its impact on individuals’ overall health, including cognitive health and physical well-being. Dr. Wagner will cover how normal hearing works; different types of hearing loss; an explanation of over-the-counter hearing aids vs. prescription hearing aids, and when to consider amplification/hearing aids/cognitive implications. Ms. Petermann will discuss how the normal progression of aging can cause several changes that affect speech, such as age-related muscle weakness in the throat and jaw, and the role speech therapists play in treatment.

The event is open to the public and will be held at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, on Wednesday, May 3, from 3 – 4:00 pm. Call 918-336-8500 to register for this free seminar.