Posted: Apr 20, 2023 9:26 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2023 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

The topics of admission and orientation at Tri County Tech were discussed Thursday in KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

Appearing in studio were Tri County Tech's Randall Jones and Braden Scovanec. Both underscored the importance for incoming students, traditional and non-traditional, of having all your forms completed and ready for admission.

Although most classes are full, both Jones and Schovanec insisted there could be more room for some additional students, including those interested in the Flex Class Programs.