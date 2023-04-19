Posted: Apr 19, 2023 3:33 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2023 3:36 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office recently completed sewer improvement in the jail. This improvement included cutting up concrete jail floors in two cells and the kitchen and replacing an old cast iron sewer line with new PVC pipe. This project caused a temporary closure of a portion of the jail and kitchen.

Here is Nowata County Sherriff Jason McClain giving detail about the jail improvements.

This improvement was important to ensure the Nowata County Jail is usable for the foreseeable future as there are no current plans to replace the 111 year old jail.