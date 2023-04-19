Posted: Apr 19, 2023 3:11 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2023 3:11 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Tuesday on the charges of domestic violence and violating a protective order. Joshua Cole was arrested on April 18th after he got into an altercation with a family member. According to an affidavit, Cole had been “popping up” at a family members house over the past week and did not make any violent actions, so they allowed him into the house.

On his most recent visit, Cole was talking with one of his family members when Cole expressed that he did not like the way certain things were said to him. Next, Cole allegedly got confrontational with the family member and lunged towards the victim and became violent. Cole is alleged of punching the victim in the face.

When police arrived, they saw the victims face had red marks on their right cheek and that their cheek got more swollen as the conversation went on. Dispatch would confirm with officers that there was a protective order against Cole that he was in violation of. Cole was arrested and is being held on a $5,500 bond due to also having failures to appear on his record. His next court date is set for April 26th.