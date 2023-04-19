Posted: Apr 19, 2023 10:23 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2023 11:18 AM

Tom Davis

It’s a big, bright beautiful world in the swamp!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Chior Director Margie Green invitede everyone to see Shrek and all the other characters in Shrek The Musicals on April 28-29. @ 7PM and April 30 @ 3 PM at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center.

Ms. Green and several cast members crunched in to our KWON Studios on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to share their enthusiasm for this year's spring musicial.