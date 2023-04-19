Posted: Apr 19, 2023 9:31 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2023 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Public Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley and Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation Executive Diretor Blair Ellis brought us up to date on issues revolving around our public schools.

The foundation recently held its Bruins of the Year event at Doenges Stadium Rigdon Filed on April 6, where Kelsey Bridges was named the 2023 Bartlesville Public Schools Teacher of the Year and othere were recognized for their hard work.

We also got updates on the remodels at the elemenary schools and the updcoming expansion of other elementary schools once the school year ends.

Supt. McCauley brought us up to date on the new Ag Center. In 2021, voters also approved an Agriculture Center that will be built southeast of the high school. Its classrooms, show arena, small barns, and greenhouses will complement the existing classrooms and agriculture shop already in use in the existing agriculture building south of the Fine Arts Center near the Bruin Activity Center indoor practice facility.

The high rate of inflation, especially in construction, and supply chain disruptions have created pressures for a project that was funded based on estimates in 2021. The district is grateful to the Lyon Foundation for a $500,000 grant that will fund the agriscience and production greenhouses at the new Agriculture Center, allowing the center to be completed as planned.

A groundbreaking for the new Agriculture Center is slated for Monday, May 8, 2023 at 4 p.m. It will occur at the old Pathfinder Parkway entrance just south of 18th Street along Shawnee/Jim Bohnsack Avenue.