Posted: Apr 18, 2023 4:15 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2023 4:15 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Tuesday on the charges of trafficking in illegal drugs after former felony conviction, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle with an expired/improper tag. On Sunday night after 7 pm, a Bartlesville Police officer made a traffic stop for an improper plate attached to a Honda car that was registered under a Kawasaki motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle was Jason Gorrell.

According to an affidavit, after the stop had been made off Madison St near Grayson’s Donut Hole, a purple Crown Royal bag was found in the parking lot containing a Ziploc bag with a white powdery crystal-like substance inside. It also contained syringes and digital scales.

Gorrell denied it being his, but officers would later review video footage from a nearby business that showed Gorrell pulling into the parking lot and dropping the bag out of the window before driving away.

The substance would later test positive for methamphetamine in the amount of 20 grams. He is currently being held over on a $100,000 bond and his next court date is set for April 28th.