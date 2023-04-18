Posted: Apr 18, 2023 12:53 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2023 12:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 has partnered with the Bartlesville Public Schools to fund a grant to support equipment and training for the district’s growing School Resource Officer (SRO) program. The grant is administered through the Bartlesville Public School Foundation.

According to a news release from the foundation, the school district currently has six officers in place, with three additional officers to be hired in the upcoming months, for a total of nine school resource officers ‒ one will be stationed at each of Bartlesville’s nine school campuses.

Most of the funding will be used to cover the costs of training for the SROs. All SROs will attend National Association of School Resource Officer training and the Oklahoma Association of School Resource Officers Conference, both of which are specifically designed to equip officers with the training to fulfill their role in a school setting.