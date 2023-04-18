Posted: Apr 18, 2023 9:22 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2023 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

Water, of lack thereof, was the big topic on CITY MATTERS with Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland on Tuesday on KWON and KWONTV.com.

Mayor Copeland said the lake levels continue to decline and that this has forced Phase 2 restrictions. However, there is some good news: the Johnstone Pump in the Caney River is now operating. This does not mean more water, but Copeland said the it does increase options tremendously.

Mayor Copeland then responded to questions regarding the city attorney who was to draft possible ordinances that were legally enforceable regarding public drag shows. He said that the process is ongoing as legislation develops. In a nustshell, Copeland said the options before the council were A or B:

A) Reject the agreement and the event in question likely occurs again outdoors.

B) Approve the agreement and the even is morved indoors for at least one year.

Copeland said there was no "C."

As far as revenues are concerned, the city is doing well. Copeland said the local sales tax collections are trending in a positive direction and the that the Use Tax collections have exceeded expectations.