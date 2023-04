Posted: Apr 17, 2023 3:43 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2023 3:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville first responders are on the scene Monday afternoon of a rollover crash in the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard, just north of the entrance to Woodland Park. Traffic is narrowed to one lane in both directions on Washington Boulevard.

Please avoid the area if possible.

We will have more information when it becomes available.