Posted: Apr 17, 2023 10:27 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2023 10:49 AM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating a robbery of an ATM over the weekend.

Monday morning around 2 a.m. The BPD were notified that two people were breaking into the ATM on Washington Blvd at Truity Credit Union. As officers arrived, they saw that the atm robbers were already gone.

Here is Bartlesville Police Captain Andrew Ward with an update.

If you have any information, please call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.