Posted: Apr 17, 2023 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2023 10:07 AM

Nathan Thompson

A burn ban in Washington County has been allowed to expire. The Washington County Commissioners declined Monday to extend the burn ban that it put in place two weeks ago.

Washington County Emergency Management says if fire occurrence spikes, the ban can be reinstated. Two weeks ago, multiple fire calls came in due to homeowners doing their own burning.