Posted: Apr 17, 2023 9:56 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2023 2:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved Monday a memorandum of understanding between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Cherokee Nation Marshals to share information between the two law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff Scott Owen explains the agreement.

The commissioners also approved a reimbursement request for part-time salaries with the Washington County Election Board and received reports on sales and use taxes for March.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:30 a.m. Meetings are open to the public.