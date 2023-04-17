Posted: Apr 17, 2023 9:22 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2023 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

Kiddie Park in Bartlesville is preparing to open for a new year complete with a bit of a makeover!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kent Stroman and Kiddie Park Board member and project manager, Ken Johnson, gave listeners a brief presentation consisting of what is new with the Kiddie Park.

Johnson said that the park will be operating under a new logo and that the park has signed a new 50-year lease with the city. They are also planning to expand the park with the addition of the area North of the park. Johnson also announced a new Dragon themed ride would be coming to the park this summer.

They have also updated and redone the boat pool, and by popular demand, have readded the bells for kids to pull on the boats. Johnson then laid out the future for the Kiddie Park, starting with park refurbishment. New fencing, black top, and more rides will all fall under the refurbishment stage.

There is one thing that Johnson said is really important to him in the future of the Kiddie Park and that is to make the park friendly to all children of any ability. In fact, he is meeting this week with mothers of disabled children to find out what can be doen to make the parks and the ride as inclusive as possible. There will even be a special date for differently abled children only.