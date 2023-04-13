Posted: Apr 13, 2023 3:25 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 3:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) invites you to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the district's new Agriculture Center.

The event will start at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, near the Pathfinder Entrance at 18th and Shawnee. This is southeast of Bartlesville High School (BHS), which is located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive.

The contingency plan for a rain event is to hold the ceremony inside BHS's Fine Art Center Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. the next day, or Tuesday, May 9.