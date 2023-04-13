Posted: Apr 13, 2023 10:50 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 10:50 AM

Tom Davis

Current Readings:

4.63 ft BELOW normal

Pool elevation is 728.37 feet on 13APR2023 11:00 hours.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 7229 acre-feet.

Bartlesville Water Restrictions:

Due to ongoing drought conditions resulting in declining water supply for the Bartlesville area, Phase 2 of the Water Storage Ordinance went into effect on April 10. Until further notice, the following provisions will be effective for all City of Bartlesville water customers:

Rates increases for customers using more than 10,000 gallons of water per month.

10,001 gallons and 25,000 gallons – 5 percent increase

25,001 gallons and 50,000 gallons – 10 percent increase

In excess of 50,000 gallons – 15 percent increase

Outdoor water use will be restricted to two days per week

Even-numbered properties may water on Mondays and Thursdays

Odd-numbered properties may water on Tuesdays and Fridays

City-owned facilities and capital projects will reduce or discontinue all irrigation except as necessary to preserve greens or newly planted trees. For athletic fields or newly laid sod or seed, the watering shall be restricted to follow the outdoor water restrictions for even numbered properties implemented by each stage.

A reduced schedule of operation or closure may be implemented for City-owned swimming pools. City-owned splash pads will be closed.

All leaks in the raw water and treated water system will be repaired immediately, and non-essential operational uses of water by City crews will be suspended. This includes the flushing of water mains and fire hydrants, street sweeping, routine water jet cleaning of sanitary sewer mains, and non-essential training of fire fighters using potable water.