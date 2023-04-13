News
Bartlesville
GET REAL Ministries Jesus Burger Event Set for Saturday at 6pm
Saturday is a big day in Bartlesville for two prominenct faith-based entities. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited everyone to GET REAL Ministries to their monthly Jesus Burger event, now outdoors on South 14th Street across from the FYC gas station Saturday at 6pm.
Pastor Gamble also took the time to invite the public to also attend a very special open house at another faith-based place--The Rock's new building, The Creamery, from 6 to 8pm at 515 W. Frank Phillips in Bartlesville. Gamble said the new facility will be used for GED classes, job training and a place for high school-aged teenagers to spend time complete with video games and e-sports.
Shiloh Gamble reminded listeners that Get Real Thrifty, a resale store at 208 E. 2nd Street that helps funds the ministry's outreach programs, is holding their Dollar Sale. Shiloh explains that for today through this Saturday, all items that were priced up to $20 will now be sold for just a dollar each.
