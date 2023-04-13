Posted: Apr 13, 2023 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 2:02 PM

Chase McNutt

The BPD responded to a call on Wednesday night in reference to a person standing in the center median at Frank Phillips and Washington Blvd, pointing what appeared to be a rifle. When officers arrived on scene, they located the person still standing in the median.

As officers approached the individual, he dropped the object and took off running. Bartlesville Police Captain Andrew Ward talked about what happened next.

A rifle was never found or located, but a fishing pole was found in the center median where Joseph Naylor had been sitting. According to the Bartlesville Police Department Ascension, St. John was not a target for a crime, but simply where Naylor ran to get away from law enforcement.