Posted: Apr 13, 2023 9:19 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 9:19 AM

Nathan Thompson

The annual Operation Clean House event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in two locations: the Phillips 66 downtown parking lot and the District 2 Washington County barn in Dewey.

The free, countywide event for Washington County residents to dispose of hazardous household and automotive goods without harming the environment or endangering human health is sponsored by several local companies and organizations.

Each year, the event enables the safe disposal of more than 10,000 pounds of hazardous waste from the community for free.

Come by and see us on April 22 as KWON will host “Consumer Calls On The Go” from 9 a.m. to noon at the Phillips 66 parking lot location.

Here's a link to a poster that shows the types of materials accepted for Operation Clean House.