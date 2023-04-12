Posted: Apr 12, 2023 4:54 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2023 5:02 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldoggers are playing their best baseball of the season, winning seven of their last nine games, and winning five-in-a-row in that span. The Bulldoggers recently split a two-game series with Berryhill, losing 15-5 and winning 6-2. Here is Bulldogger head baseball coach Riley Allen on that series with Chiefs.

The Bulldoggers now look ahead to a Thursday matchup with Nowata, a team they’ve already seen and beaten before. The last time the Ironmen and Bulldoggers hit the field, Dewey walked away with a 8-0 victory. Here is Coach Allen on the matchup with Nowata.

It will be a 5 o’clock first pitch from Nowata as Dewey looks for the season sweep.