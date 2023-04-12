Posted: Apr 12, 2023 9:24 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2023 11:23 AM

Tom Davis

Our annual OK Cooking School is just days away!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio's Promotions Director Tina Romine says you can still get your tickets at the Center Box Office, Cliff's Flooring and Design and here at Bartlesville Radio,1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd upstairs. Bartlesville Radio is also the place to get your VIP tickets!

The OK Cooking School with celebrity chef Jaimie Dunn is set for Tuesday, April 18, at the Center in Bartlesville. Booth browsing takes place from 3-6pm at Community Hall prior to the show.

The Cake Competition takes place in the Gallery also from 3-6pm.