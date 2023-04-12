Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Hulah Lake Update

Tom Davis
Current Readings:
 
  • 4.62 ft BELOW normal
  • Pool elevation is 728.38 feet on 12APR2023 04:00 hours.
  • At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 7244 acre-feet.
  • Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Wednesday 12Apr2023 04:00.
  • Conservation pool is 43.17% full.
  • Conservation pool storage filled is 7244 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.19 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
  • Conservation pool storage empty is 9538 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.24 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.

 

HULO2 : Hulah Lake

HULA Status Image

