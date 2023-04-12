News
Posted: Apr 12, 2023 4:52 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2023 6:17 AM
Hulah Lake Update
Tom Davis
Current Readings:
- 4.62 ft BELOW normal
- Pool elevation is 728.38 feet on 12APR2023 04:00 hours.
- At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 7244 acre-feet.
- Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Wednesday 12Apr2023 04:00.
- Conservation pool is 43.17% full.
- Conservation pool storage filled is 7244 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.19 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
- Conservation pool storage empty is 9538 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.24 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
HULO2 : Hulah Lake
« Back to News