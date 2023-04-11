Posted: Apr 11, 2023 3:27 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2023 3:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest has been named to the 2023 Forbes list of World’s Best Banks for the fifth consecutive year, ranking 20th among U.S. banks – the same ranking as 2022. It is the fourth year in a row the bank has been part of the list’s Top 20.

Forbes, in collaboration with market research partner Statista, uses consumer feedback measuring satisfaction when determining the World’s Best Banks list. The rankings are based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 48,000 consumers representing 32 different countries.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Arvest President and CEO Kevin Sabin said:

“To once again be ranked as a top 20 bank in the U.S. is a testament to our talented associates who have embraced our customer-first commitment. As a community-focused bank, we understand the importance of listening to our customers and aligning our people, processes and technology in a way that meets their needs today and in the future.”

Survey participants were asked to rate overall satisfaction and recommendations for each current or previous bank where they have or had a checking and/or savings account. They were also asked to rate the bank based on five different criteria: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice. The banks with the highest score in their country were awarded, with 75 making the list in the U.S. All financial institutions – brick-and-mortar and online-only – offering a checking and/or savings account were considered. The full list and an accompanying article can be found on the Forbes website.

In February, Arvest was named to the Forbes Best Large Employers list for the second year in a row. The company was also recognized by the magazine in 2022 as a Best Employer for Diversity.