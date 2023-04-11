Posted: Apr 11, 2023 2:53 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2023 2:53 PM

Chase McNutt

Nowata Public School is currently seeking to fill the vacant school board seat for office #5 which has two years remaining in the term.

If you are interested in serving in this capacity, you can come by the Superintendent’s office at Nowata High school Monday through Thursday from 8am to 4pm to pick up a 2023 Board of Education Candidate Filing packet. Deadline to submit your application is Thursday April 27, 2023 at 4pm.