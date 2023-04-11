Posted: Apr 11, 2023 1:03 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2023 1:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

Beginning next week, new time limits may be in effect for several parking spots in downtown Bartlesville.

According to the City of Bartlesville’s City Beat, the changes are as a result of a 2019 online survey and the work of the City’s citizen-driven Street and Traffic Committee. The City’s Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says new signs for the parking time limits are being installed this week and enforcement of the limits will begin on April 17th.

Most of the new parking time limits are in effect in the downtown core. Some parking spots outside of the core will be changed to four-hour limits, where other spots along Johnstone and Keeler will be reduced to one-hour time limits for the entire workday.

Here's a link to the updated map for downtown Bartlesville parking time limits.