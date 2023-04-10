Posted: Apr 10, 2023 3:12 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2023 3:29 PM

Chase McNutt

A California woman was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on the charge of willfully or maliciously engaging in child abuse. According to an affidavit, Evelyn Duran had been staying at another party’s house in Dewey with a mother and seven-year-old daughter while visiting from California.

On May 3rd of last year, the police were called to Dewey on suspicion of child abuse. The mother showed police the video she had saved of Duran hitting her daughter, who swung back at her. Duran responded to that by allegedly holding down the seven-year-old child and hitting her a couple of more times in the head, standing up and saying, “that’s what you get.”

Duran is currently being held over on a $50,000 bond and her next court date is set for April 28th.