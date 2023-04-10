Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Apr 10, 2023

Nowata Commissioners Accept Donation

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning for their weekly meeting. One of the first items at hand was the resolution of surplussing a 2009 Crown Victoria which was approved. Next, commissioner Troy Friddle gave an update on a donation that the commissioners have received.

The commissioners will meet next Monday at 9 am for their regular weekly meeting at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex 


