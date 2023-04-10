News
Nowata County
Posted: Apr 10, 2023 2:34 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2023 2:34 PM
Nowata Commissioners Accept Donation
Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning for their weekly meeting. One of the first items at hand was the resolution of surplussing a 2009 Crown Victoria which was approved. Next, commissioner Troy Friddle gave an update on a donation that the commissioners have received.
The commissioners will meet next Monday at 9 am for their regular weekly meeting at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex
« Back to News