Posted: Apr 10, 2023 2:32 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2023 2:32 PM

Chase McNutt

Parking Enforcement is moving into the 21st Century! Starting on Tuesday April 25th, The Bartlesville Police Department will start utilizing its new chalk less parking enforcement system. The new system was made possible by the using funds from the 2020 General Obligation Bond.

Auto-Chalk digitally chalks the vehicles without the need to get out of the enforcement vehicle or physically touch the violating vehicle. This way all vehicles are virtually chalked automatically reducing physical strain on the officers, increasing officer safety, reducing cheating and improving enforcement efficiency.