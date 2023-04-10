Posted: Apr 10, 2023 10:08 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2023 12:54 PM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CITY MATTERS on KWON on Monday, City Manager Mike Bailey, the City's Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger, Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen and City Engineer Micah Siemers presented issues before the city.

Bailey passionately thanked all the firefighters and first responders, along with the Red Cross and any agency that particpated in fighting recent wildfires — helping those adversely affected by them.

Muninger announced the city's recent use tax collection of $770,00 so far and the 1% increase in city sales tax collection over last year's record for the month of April.

Lauritsen said that today is the first day of the Level Two Water Conservation measures due to the drought that includes the restrictions of watering of lawns to a couple times a week and getting charged a higher rate for using more thatn 10,000 gallons of water per month per household.

