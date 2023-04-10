Posted: Apr 10, 2023 9:51 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2023 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

On a special COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kim Simmon with The Journey Home in Bartlesville ad Kelly Scott, the executive director of Clarhouse in Tulsa, the topic of end of life education and planning was discussed.

"Everyone needs to be able to express their final wishes--they are deeply personal," said Kelly Scott. "That is why these classes are so important."

Kim Simmons said, "Clarehouse and the Journey Home work in partnership in order to make everyone's last days as peaceful as possible not only for them, but for those around them."

You can learn more on the education/planning conversations at https://www.clarehouse.org/programs or by contacting the Journey Home at (918) 876-4184.

The Journey Home's purpose is to provide a “home” for individuals with 30 days or less life expectancy who have limited financial and caregiver resources. The patient’s hospice team will provide physical, spiritual, emotional, and medical support. We will provide a room and a qualified team of trained staff and volunteers at no cost.