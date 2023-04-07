Posted: Apr 07, 2023 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2023 2:43 PM

Dalton Spence

Starting on April 25, the Osage County Health Department is beginning a 12-week Tai Chi program in Pawhuska.

Evan Searcy, who is instructing the class, explains why this class is beneficial especially to those who are or near senior citizen age.

The program is friendly to all physical abilities. There is nothing mandatory about the class, you can come and go as you please or just watch if there is a part of the class you do not want to participate in.

The class is free to attend and runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Pawhuska located at 1115 E 15th Street.