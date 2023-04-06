Posted: Apr 06, 2023 9:48 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2023 9:48 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet at Monday, April 10 to discuss approving to have private property worked on so the Osage County Health Department can hold a wellness event on April 20.

The commissioners will also possibly tag Travis Millard as the interim fairground’s caretaker, surplussing multiple computers and end of the month reports.

Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska. The meeting is open to the public.