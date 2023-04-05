Posted: Apr 05, 2023 3:47 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 3:47 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man that was seen in Court last Friday was seen again this week on the grounds of possible mental competency tests. John Steven Fiore was recently arrested on felony charges of an act of violence/attempt to conspire or endeavor serious bodily harm, threaten to perform act of violence, and direct or indirect contempt of court.

Fiore appeared via webcam from the jail while his attorney argued that he seemed fit and should not have to undergo any mental competency tests. District Attorney Will Drake argued that he was a danger to the public due some previous charges on his record as well as the current charges and filed a motion to have him undergo these tests.

The scheduling for the tests could be anywhere between one to six weeks while schedules and specifics get ironed out. After the tests are completed, they must be reviewed by the state, the defendant’s representation, and the courts so they can see where they stand on the possibility of a jury trial on the issue of competency.

Fiore’s case is currently suspended and will remain that way until the tests are completed and the results come back. He is being held over in Washington County Jail and is unable to be bonded until the tests are completed. His next court date is currently scheduled for April 28th