Posted: Apr 05, 2023 2:56 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 2:57 PM

Nathan Thompson

Before you head to bed tonight, you might want to bring in your outdoor plants and cover your gardens.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a Freeze Warning for early Thursday morning from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. for Osage, Nowata and Washington counties including the cities of Bartlesville, Dewey, Pawhuska and Nowata.

The Weather Service says temperatures could drop below freezing for a short time in the morning, but that could be enough to kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors and unprotected.

